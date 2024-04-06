Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 413,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 107,514 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

