Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. 12,253,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,244,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
