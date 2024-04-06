Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.02. 12,253,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 15,244,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000.

