Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.46

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.46 and traded as high as $111.74. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 942,412 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 136,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.