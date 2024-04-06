Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,269.57

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,269.57 ($41.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,624 ($45.49). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,588 ($45.04), with a volume of 118,361 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.70) to GBX 4,400 ($55.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Diploma Trading Down 0.1 %
Diploma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,333.33%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
