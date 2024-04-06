DIMO (DIMO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.78 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DIMO has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $903,396.22 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 212,186,770.93221712 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.39675198 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $937,832.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

