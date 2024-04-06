Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boit C F David boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

