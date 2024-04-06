Dero (DERO) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $58.18 million and approximately $16,281.24 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00005962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,174.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.19 or 0.01028523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00147908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00191088 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00146809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

