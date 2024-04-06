DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,296 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $99,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.67. 811,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.