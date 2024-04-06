DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 305,169 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305,169 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $72,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

