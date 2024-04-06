DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 263,953 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,953 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.50% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $88,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 468,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

