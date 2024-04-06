DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,597 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $77,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $136.10. 1,729,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Report on YUM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.