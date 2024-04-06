DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 174,693 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.50% of Teradyne worth $84,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.27. 1,132,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,163. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

