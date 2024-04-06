DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,109,876 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $92,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.72. 10,695,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.