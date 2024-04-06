DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $105.62 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Progressive were worth $105,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.00. 2,566,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

