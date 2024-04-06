DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $73,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

