DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,859 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $70,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.19. 3,030,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,123. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

