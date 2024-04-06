DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.62% of Owens Corning worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

