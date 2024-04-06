DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $179,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 on Friday, hitting $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.68.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

