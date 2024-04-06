DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,971 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,458,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 11,066,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,645,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

