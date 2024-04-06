DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 121,280 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,280 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $820,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,339.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,085.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

