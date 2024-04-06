DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.78

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $141.82 million and $8.78 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00149968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

