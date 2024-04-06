DEI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.59 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $148.79 million and $5.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00147908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.