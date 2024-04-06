D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 3.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

