Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $10.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 440,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

