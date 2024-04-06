Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 7.8 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. Analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

