Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Curaleaf Stock Down 7.8 %
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. Analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
