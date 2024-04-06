Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,624.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 554,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,500,000 after acquiring an additional 522,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

