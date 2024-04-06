Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

