Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 563,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,773. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

