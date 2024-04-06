Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,530 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. 7,981,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

