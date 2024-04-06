Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.18. 1,034,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

