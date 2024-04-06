Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,324,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

