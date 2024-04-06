Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 685,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,127. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

