Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 638,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 35,155,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,724,014. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

