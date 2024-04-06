Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,832. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

