Critical Review: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.32 billion 0.28 -$11.40 million ($0.25) -101.60 TerrAscend $317.33 million 1.73 -$95.54 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce -0.26% 5.11% 3.05% TerrAscend -29.81% -31.39% -12.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann's Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

