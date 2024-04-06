Critical Analysis: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) versus Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Drilling Tools International and Forum Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Forum Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 0.92 $14.75 million N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies $738.90 million 0.34 -$18.88 million ($1.85) -10.96

Drilling Tools International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forum Energy Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 9.70% 21.91% 11.62% Forum Energy Technologies -2.56% -0.38% -0.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Forum Energy Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

