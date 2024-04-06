Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 153,825 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Yat Tung Lam sold 94,329 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $2,123,345.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66.

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $21.36 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

