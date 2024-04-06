Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.93) to GBX 4,921 ($61.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.51) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.30).

Cranswick Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 4,105 ($51.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,033.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,834.57. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,956 ($37.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,210 ($52.85).

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,009.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,286.47). Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

