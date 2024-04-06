Craig Hallum Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $130.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 846.60 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

