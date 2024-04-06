Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

