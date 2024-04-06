Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $13,005.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $13,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,237.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

