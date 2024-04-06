Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Acquires $24,998.84 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 379 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,142.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $58.95 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
