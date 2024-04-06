Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Acquires $24,998.84 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 379 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,142.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $58.95 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.95%.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

