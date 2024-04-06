Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

