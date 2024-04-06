Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,633 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,099.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,176,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,475 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

