Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

