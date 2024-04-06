Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

