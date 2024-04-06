Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after acquiring an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

