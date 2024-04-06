Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 86.9% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.