COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.