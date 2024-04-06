Comparing DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and DynTek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.39 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -32.40 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DynTek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than DynTek.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About DynTek

(Get Free Report)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.